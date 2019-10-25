Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Announces Earnings Results

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.52. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $214.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.69%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

