Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Holdings Boosted by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 103.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGN. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 172.4% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 129.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allergan stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.65. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $182.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.31.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on AGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Allergan to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.15.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

