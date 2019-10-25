Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $640-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $640.31 million.Align Technology also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $1.35-1.42 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $31.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.47. 4,148,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,727. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.32. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $169.84 and a 12-month high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 price target on Align Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.91.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.64, for a total transaction of $1,776,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $746,347.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,157 shares of company stock worth $7,976,448. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

