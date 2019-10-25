Alibaba Group (BABA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect Alibaba Group to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alibaba Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $172.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $439.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Nomura set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.48.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

