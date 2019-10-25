Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) & NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Financial Comparison

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and NextEra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.65 billion 4.42 $184.99 million $0.66 21.24 NextEra Energy $16.73 billion 6.80 $6.64 billion $7.70 30.85

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Algonquin Power & Utilities. Algonquin Power & Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextEra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of NextEra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Algonquin Power & Utilities and NextEra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 3 5 1 2.78 NextEra Energy 0 1 12 0 2.92

Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus price target of $13.92, indicating a potential downside of 0.70%. NextEra Energy has a consensus price target of $226.38, indicating a potential downside of 4.70%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than NextEra Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algonquin Power & Utilities 21.46% 7.57% 2.82% NextEra Energy 16.92% 10.59% 3.72%

Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 84.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NextEra Energy pays out 64.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Algonquin Power & Utilities on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. The company also owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities with a combined gross generating capacity of approximately 1.5 gigawatt; a portfolio of regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 266,000 electric connections; 338,000 natural gas connections; and 164,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Arizona, and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of February 16, 2018, the company operated approximately 46,790 megawatts of net generating capacity. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 5 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida with approximately 75,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines and approximately 620 substations. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

