Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 89,800 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 26.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 255,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dell were worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in Dell by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Dell by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Dell by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Dell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on shares of Dell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dell from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.76.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.32 billion. Dell had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 136.69%. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $9,283,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maya Mcreynolds sold 3,887 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $205,078.12. Insiders have sold 3,858,148 shares of company stock valued at $199,107,676 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

