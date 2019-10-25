Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $19.91 Million Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 45.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 139,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $19,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,293,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,301,000 after buying an additional 129,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,117,000 after buying an additional 319,325 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,171,000 after buying an additional 311,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,303,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,499,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,140,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,193,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $126.33 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.92 and a 52-week high of $142.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.35.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 24.91%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $54,079.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,299.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,395 shares of company stock valued at $158,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

