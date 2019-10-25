Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 224,100 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 224,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,366,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Ventas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Ventas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ventas by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $55.64 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 77.89%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

