Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 168,400 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 861,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $30,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 997.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Desjardins raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $26.42 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.