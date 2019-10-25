Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,114. Albany International has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $273.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.75 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,076,000 after purchasing an additional 340,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,440,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 23.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,623,000 after buying an additional 251,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Albany International by 96.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,285,000 after buying an additional 403,810 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.