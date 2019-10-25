Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.40

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.40 and traded as high as $19.80. Alaris Royalty shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 71,894 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AD. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Alaris Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $712.88 million and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.12.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$27.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaris Royalty Corp. will post 1.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.32%.

In related news, Director John Frederick Ripley bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.83 per share, with a total value of C$991,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,239,675. Also, Senior Officer Amanda Mai Frazer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total transaction of C$37,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$241,206.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $112,316.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

