Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie restated a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 70.34%. Research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

