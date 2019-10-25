Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €11.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aixtron presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.77 ($12.52).

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of Aixtron stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting €8.91 ($10.36). The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.23. The stock has a market cap of $996.72 million and a PE ratio of 21.74. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a 12 month high of €12.10 ($14.06).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.