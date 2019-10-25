AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.36

AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $1.24. AirMedia Group shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 1,220 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AirMedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

AirMedia Group Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

