Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AIRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air China from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded Air China from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Air China from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air China from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

AIRYY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.93. Air China has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

