AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Receives $5.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGFS shares. ValuEngine raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 61,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,447. The company has a market capitalization of $120.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.58. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.44%. On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 68.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 90.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

