Agora 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,983.00 (VOTE)

Agora (CURRENCY:VOTE) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, Agora has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Agora token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Agora has a market capitalization of $37,124.00 and $3,983.00 worth of Agora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Agora alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00217573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.76 or 0.01521424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033447 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00089438 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Agora Profile

Agora’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,735,155 tokens. The official website for Agora is www.agora.vote . Agora’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Agora’s official message board is medium.com/agorablockchain . The Reddit community for Agora is /r/agora and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Agora Token Trading

Agora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.