Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.18 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 61.65 and a beta of -0.60.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

