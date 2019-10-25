Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%.

Shares of AGYS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.60. 651,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $584.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 0.27.

In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $270,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,007.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jebaseelan Kingsley purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,611.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,000 shares of company stock worth $572,970 over the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

