AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Up 5%

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) shares shot up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.42, 110,742 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 296,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

