AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AFLAC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.05. AFLAC posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AFLAC.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.62.

In related news, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,338.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,052 shares of company stock valued at $581,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 50,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 78,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $52.56 on Friday. AFLAC has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFLAC (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.