aelf Reaches Market Cap of $43.21 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $43.21 million and $9.27 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00001040 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, GOPAX, Kyber Network and AirSwap.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00227746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.73 or 0.01503640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000800 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00035971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00092486 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About aelf

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Koinex, Huobi, DDEX, IDEX, Bancor Network, GOPAX, Kucoin, Hotbit, Binance, Kyber Network, BigONE, ABCC, BCEX, Ethfinex, CoinTiger, Bibox, AirSwap, OKEx, Gate.io, Tokenomy and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.