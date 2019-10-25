AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 235 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMF. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 185,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $96.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.57. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $102.12.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

