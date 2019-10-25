AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Buckingham Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.73.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $133.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $144.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

