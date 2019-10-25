AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 367.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 354.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 583.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

In related news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $261,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Leon David A. De bought 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $50,014.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $53.69 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

