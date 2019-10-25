AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,283 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,407,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,888,000 after buying an additional 6,313,870 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,865,000 after buying an additional 1,190,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,626,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,730,000 after buying an additional 1,126,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,795,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,712,000 after buying an additional 145,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after buying an additional 4,259,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

BK opened at $46.28 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.94 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

