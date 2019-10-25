Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Trading 8.9% Higher

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s stock price traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.50, 2,272,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 1,077,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.79 and a quick ratio of 17.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.49.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 372.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

