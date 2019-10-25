AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASIX. CL King started coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AdvanSix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 40,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $628.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.98.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $345.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Michael Marberry bought 4,350 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $92,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,435.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AdvanSix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AdvanSix by 23.0% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AdvanSix by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in AdvanSix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in AdvanSix by 121.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.