Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Reaches Market Cap of $86,565.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $86,565.00 and $194.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007423 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 26,246,267 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

