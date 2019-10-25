Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 294.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,070 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,903,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $686,000. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $462.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.71%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOLF. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on Acushnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Acushnet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

