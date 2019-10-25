Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Up 11.6%

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares shot up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.70, 1,408,251 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,156,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.53. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $6,697,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 39.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 41.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,488,000.

Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

