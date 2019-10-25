ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded ACM Research from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.40.

ACM Research stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.67. 1,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of -0.57. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $29.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 13.16%. Research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.