AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,769. The firm has a market cap of $175.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.11. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Edwards purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,750 shares in the company, valued at $468,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 451,962 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 199.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 859,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 573,139 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,910 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.