Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Sells $556,260.00 in Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.42, for a total transaction of $556,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,485,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACN opened at $185.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.28 and a 200 day moving average of $186.95. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Argus increased their target price on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 297.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

