Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Sells $556,260.00 in Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.42, for a total transaction of $556,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,485,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
ACN opened at $185.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.28 and a 200 day moving average of $186.95. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $202.80.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Argus increased their target price on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 297.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
