Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark Sells 2,752 Shares

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $183.07. 1,369,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,910. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $202.80. The firm has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.28 and a 200-day moving average of $186.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $203.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Accenture by 387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 11,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after acquiring an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

