Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) PT Set at $71.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XLRN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $58.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $59.08.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.72 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 29.51% and a negative net margin of 318.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 649.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, VP Adam M. Veness sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $37,244.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,124 shares in the company, valued at $728,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ravindra Kumar sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $153,318.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,246.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,690 shares of company stock worth $1,116,546 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after buying an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,086,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,881,000 after buying an additional 75,465 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,314,000 after buying an additional 29,753 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 55.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after buying an additional 278,068 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 528,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.