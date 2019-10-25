Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACHC. Raymond James cut Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $45.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.31 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Debra K. Osteen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,732.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 127.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

