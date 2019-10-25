Abulaba Hits Market Cap of $437.00 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 122.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Abulaba has a market capitalization of $437.00 and $7.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Abulaba has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Abulaba token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00206298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.47 or 0.01517823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00089383 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Abulaba

Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital . Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co

Buying and Selling Abulaba

Abulaba can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

