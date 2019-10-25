ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 20.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 20.50 price target from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 19 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 20 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC set a CHF 22 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 19.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 22.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 22.33.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

