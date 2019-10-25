ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the quarter. ABB makes up 0.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in ABB by 461.3% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in ABB by 250.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $21.18.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABB. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

