A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $604,000 in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Schneider National by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after buying an additional 34,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SNDR opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Schneider National Inc has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
