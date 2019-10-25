A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $604,000 in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Schneider National by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after buying an additional 34,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNDR opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Schneider National Inc has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

