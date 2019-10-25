A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Carnival comprises 1.6% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 12,460.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Carnival by 22.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,734,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,980 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $58,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Carnival by 131.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Carnival by 34.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,960,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,998,000 after acquiring an additional 757,188 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCL opened at $43.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.19. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $62.52.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. Nomura decreased their target price on Carnival from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Carnival from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

