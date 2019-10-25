7,821 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $454.66 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $487.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.90 and a 200 day moving average of $447.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total value of $893,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.49.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

