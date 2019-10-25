7,821 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.
BLK opened at $454.66 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $487.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.90 and a 200 day moving average of $447.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total value of $893,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.49.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.