6 Meridian Trims Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

6 Meridian cut its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $53,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director Meryl D. Hartzband acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $242.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,906.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total transaction of $1,259,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,561.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

RE opened at $249.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.02 and a 200 day moving average of $247.98. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $201.09 and a fifty-two week high of $268.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $300.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.33.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

