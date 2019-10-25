6 Meridian Purchases 172 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $81.45 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.10.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.15). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $869.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

