6 Meridian Makes New $574,000 Investment in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 20,528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PARR opened at $22.62 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

PARR has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

In related news, Director Curt Anastasio sold 11,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $259,790.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Matthew Vaughn sold 13,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $289,709.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,526.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,554. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

