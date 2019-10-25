6 Meridian Has $586,000 Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

6 Meridian cut its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,539 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $350.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.26.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.26, for a total value of $810,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,823.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CIO Adam W. Berry sold 9,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.22, for a total value of $2,943,927.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,956.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,551 shares of company stock worth $25,904,657. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $326.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $235.51 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.33.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.