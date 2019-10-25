6 Meridian Buys New Shares in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. 6 Meridian owned 0.11% of New Media Investment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,799,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,067,000 after purchasing an additional 156,503 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,536,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 994,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 32.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,045,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 504,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,486,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWM stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $538.27 million, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.15.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Media Investment Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $404.39 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, CEO Michael Reed bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $2,195,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $421,093.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of New Media Investment Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

New Media Investment Group Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

