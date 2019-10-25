6 Meridian Acquires 393 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

6 Meridian boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Denmark ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EDEN opened at €62.26 ($72.40) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.94. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a one year low of €54.51 ($63.38) and a one year high of €71.11 ($82.69).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.