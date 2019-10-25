500 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 278,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,031,000 after acquiring an additional 27,991 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 654,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.11. 688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,125. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $56.12 and a 12 month high of $72.63.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3405 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

